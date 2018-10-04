Ship lock throughput at China's Three Gorges Dam in 2018 increases

Cargo vessels are seen at the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2018. By Sept. 25, the ship lock throughput at the Three Gorges Dam in 2018 reached 101 million tonnes, increasing by 6.6% over the same period last year. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)

Cargo vessels enter the five-tier ship lock at the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2018. By Sept. 25, the ship lock throughput at the Three Gorges Dam in 2018 reached 101 million tonnes, increasing by 6.6% over the same period last year. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

Cargo vessels enter the five-tier ship lock at the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2018. By Sept. 25, the ship lock throughput at the Three Gorges Dam in 2018 reached 101 million tonnes, increasing by 6.6% over the same period last year. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

Cargo vessels enter the five-tier ship lock at the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2018. By Sept. 25, the ship lock throughput at the Three Gorges Dam in 2018 reached 101 million tonnes, increasing by 6.6% over the same period last year. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)