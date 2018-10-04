Chinese naval fleet returns from escort missions

A Chinese naval fleet of three warships returned to a naval base in Zhoushan, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, on Thursday after ending escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters.



The 29th naval escort fleet, consisting of missile frigates Binzhou, Xuzhou and supply ship Qiandaohu, weighed anchor on April 4.



During the six-month mission, the fleet escorted 40 Chinese and foreign ships and sailed more than 36,000 nautical miles.



They had also participated in exchanges in Germany and Poland and made technical stops in Greece, Spain, France and Italy.

