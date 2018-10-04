Flower-themed complex in Kunming attracts tourists

Tourists watch a 4D movie in "City of Flower", a flower-themed complex, in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist poses for photos at a greenhouse in "City of Flower", a flower-themed complex, in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit a greenhouse in "City of Flower", a flower-themed complex, in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit a spice trade museum in "City of Flower", a flower-themed complex, in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)