China sees tourism boom during National Day holidays

China is experiencing a tourism boom during the weeklong National Day holidays, driving the country’s economic growth.
Nationwide passenger traffic fell slightly on the fourth day of the holidays, but remained at a high level, according to China Railway Corp. The company said it deployed 467 additional passenger trains on Thursday to accomodate 12.8 million passenger trips, domestic news site chinanews.com reported Thursday.
A total of 8,295 trains ran on Wednesday, including 525 additional ones, accomodating 13.13 million passenger trips, up 10.3 percent year-on-year, data from China Railway Corp showed.
Chinese online travel platform Ctrip said the number of people traveling by high-speed rail trains during this year’s National Day holidays was more than double on a yearly basis, Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.
A total of 122 million trips were made by Chinese tourists on the first day of the holidays, up 7.54 percent year-on-year and generated revenues of 103 billion yuan ($15 billion), the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism said on its website on Monday.
Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality recorded 4.73 million passenger trips on the first day of the holidays, up 10.6 percent year-on-year, realizing tourism revenues of about 1.9 billion yuan, a 24.7-percent increase from the previous year, the Chongqing Tourism Administration said on Monday.
Amid the boom, tourism in the Yangtze River Delta remained strong with double-digit growth since the start of the year, according to a report released by a tourism committee in September, Xinhua reported Thursday.
This year’s holidays have witnessed increasing numbers of travel between the Delta’s regions, including Shanghai and neighboring East China’s Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province as well as Anhui Province, the report said.
Xu Weiwan, head of the Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, told Xinhua the Delta area is eyeing greater international tourism influence and making it a tourist destination.
Global Times