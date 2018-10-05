China firmly opposes to US VP's accusations, calls election interference charges'slander'

China on Friday firmly opposed to US Vice President Mike Pence's accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies and said any malicious slander on China is futile.



US Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech at a think tank on the evening of Oct. 4, claiming that China interferes in US internal affairs and elections and making accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies.



"The relevant speech made unwarranted accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies and slandered China by claiming that China meddles in US internal affairs and elections. This is nothing but speaking on hearsay evidence, confusing right and wrong and creating something out of thin air," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.



"It is very ridiculous for the US side to stigmatize its normal exchanges and cooperation with China as China interfering in its internal affairs and elections," said Hua, adding that China always follows the principle of non-interference in others' internal affairs and has no interest in meddling in US internal affairs and elections.



She said China unswervingly pursues the path of peaceful development and commits itself to developing friendly and cooperative relations with all other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and forging a community with a shared future for humanity.



China is always the builder of world peace, contributor to world development and defender of the international order, and China's economic and diplomatic activities around the globe are widely welcomed by other countries, said Hua, adding that China will by no means seek its own development at the expense of other countries' interests.



"The international community has already known fully well who wantonly infringes upon others' sovereignty, interferes in others' internal affairs and undermines others' interests," Hua said.



She said China is committed to joining hands with the United States to work for non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. "We urge the US side to correct its wrongdoing, stop groundlessly accusing and slandering China and harming China's interests and China-US ties, and take concrete actions to maintain the sound and steady development of China-US relations," Hua noted.

