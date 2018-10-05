China slams Pence for US election ‘meddling’ accusation, calling it 'unwarranted'

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/5 11:14:38





"China will never develop itself at the expense of the interests of other countries, while at the same time firmly defending its sovereignty, security, and development interests. It is extremely ridiculous for the US to describe the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the US as China's interference in US internal affairs and elections," Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday.



Hua noted that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and "we have no interest in interfering in the internal affairs and elections of the US. The international community knows clearly who is invading the sovereignty of other countries, interfering in other countries' internal affairs, and damaging the interests of other countries. Any slander against China is in vain."



Pence on Thursday accused the Chinese government of orchestrating an aggressive military, economic and political campaign to expand its influence inside the US and across other regions in the world, USA Today reported on Thursday.



"China has initiated an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections, and the environment leading to the 2020 presidential elections," the report said, citing Pence's speech at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank.



The Chinese people have a high degree of confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics. History and reality have proven that this is a road to success in line with China's national conditions and the realization of national prosperity and people's happiness. The Chinese people have the most say in this regard, Hua said.



China has unswervingly promoted comprehensive deepening of reforms and opening-up to the outside world. China's development relies mainly on the hard work of the entire Chinese people, but also on the mutually beneficial cooperation with the rest of the world, Hua said.



She said China's development is never from the charity and gifts of others. No one can stop the Chinese people from unswervingly following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieving even greater achievements. Anyone who wants to distort the truth can only do so in vain, Hua noted.



She stressed that China has always taken the path of peaceful development and is committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promoting the building of a community with shared future for humanity.



"China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. China's economic and diplomatic activities around the world have been widely welcomed by all countries, and China's friends are all over the world," she said.



By stressing that China's policy toward the US is consistent and clear and that China is committed to working with the US to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, Hua urged the US to correct its mistakes, stop its unwarranted accusations and slander against China, stop harming China's interests and China-US relations, and take practical actions to maintain the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.



Global Times





China's foreign ministry on Friday slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for accusing the Chinese government of meddling in the US election s, calling his accusations "unwarranted" and "fabricated.""China will never develop itself at the expense of the interests of other countries, while at the same time firmly defending its sovereignty, security, and development interests. It is extremely ridiculous for the US to describe the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the US as China's interference in US internal affairs and elections," Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday.Hua noted that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and "we have no interest in interfering in the internal affairs and elections of the US. The international community knows clearly who is invading the sovereignty of other countries, interfering in other countries' internal affairs, and damaging the interests of other countries. Any slander against China is in vain."Pence on Thursday accused the Chinese government of orchestrating an aggressive military, economic and political campaign to expand its influence inside the US and across other regions in the world, USA Today reported on Thursday."China has initiated an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections, and the environment leading to the 2020 presidential elections," the report said, citing Pence's speech at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank.The Chinese people have a high degree of confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics. History and reality have proven that this is a road to success in line with China's national conditions and the realization of national prosperity and people's happiness. The Chinese people have the most say in this regard, Hua said.China has unswervingly promoted comprehensive deepening of reforms and opening-up to the outside world. China's development relies mainly on the hard work of the entire Chinese people, but also on the mutually beneficial cooperation with the rest of the world, Hua said.She said China's development is never from the charity and gifts of others. No one can stop the Chinese people from unswervingly following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieving even greater achievements. Anyone who wants to distort the truth can only do so in vain, Hua noted.She stressed that China has always taken the path of peaceful development and is committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promoting the building of a community with shared future for humanity."China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. China's economic and diplomatic activities around the world have been widely welcomed by all countries, and China's friends are all over the world," she said.By stressing that China's policy toward the US is consistent and clear and that China is committed to working with the US to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, Hua urged the US to correct its mistakes, stop its unwarranted accusations and slander against China, stop harming China's interests and China-US relations, and take practical actions to maintain the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.Global Times