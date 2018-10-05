Recognition ceremony held in Colombia's Bogota to mark World Animal Day

A member of the Colombian Technical Investigation Team (CTI) takes part in a recognition ceremony along with a dog in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct. 4, 2018. A recognition ceremony to highlight and recognize the work of the canines and equines that serve in Bogota was held here to mark the World Animal Day on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jhon Paz)



