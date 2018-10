People across China join in various leisure activities during National Day holiday

Tourists take part in a bonfire music festival in Quantian Village of Jiulongshan Township, Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 1, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Chunliang)

Folk artists perform a dragon dance amid showers of molten iron in Xiushui Village of Longchang Township in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 3, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)

Tourists take a beachside walk in Haizhou Bay in Ganyu District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Si Wei)

Tourists visit a sunflower garden in Qiancang Village of Luhe District, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 3, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Qin Huai)

Girls learn Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a public course in Wujlingyuan District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 4, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

Tourists get hands-on experience at a pottery workshop in Gangyao Village of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Gong Xianming)

Herdsmen tame horses on the Ulan Butong grassland in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 3, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Folk artists from northwest China's Shanxi Province stage an alternative fireworks show by splashing molten iron into the air in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

Performers stage an aquatic dragon dance on the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. People across China joined in various leisure activities during the country's week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Long Tao)