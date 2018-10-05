Ecological park constructed on site of waste land in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/5 15:16:50

Tourists visit an artificial lake in Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2018 shows a view of Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Citizens dance at Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

