Ecological park constructed on site of waste land in China's Hebei

Tourists visit an artificial lake in Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2018 shows a view of Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Citizens dance at Wenyuan Park, an ecological park constructed on the site of a waste land in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)