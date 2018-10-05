Three Gorges at dawn

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/5 15:56:39

The Xiling Gorge, the easternmost of the Three Gorges along the Yangtze River, is pictured at dawn in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
