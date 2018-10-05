Three Gorges at dawn

The Xiling Gorge, the easternmost of the Three Gorges along the Yangtze River, is pictured at dawn in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)

The Xiling Gorge, the easternmost of the Three Gorges along the Yangtze River, is pictured at dawn in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)

The Xiling Gorge, the easternmost of the Three Gorges along the Yangtze River, is pictured at dawn in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)