Landscape of coastal sandbar in southeast China's Fujian

Tourists visit a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 4, 2018. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists visit a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 4, 2018. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a coastal sandbar during the ebb tide in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a coastal sandbar at dusk in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists visit a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 4, 2018. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists take a walk on a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 4, 2018. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018, tourists visit a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a coastal sandbar in Tangdong Village of Jinjing Town, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. Protruding two kilometers into the sea, this sandbar takes shape under the influence of coastal tides and winds. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)