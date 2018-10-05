SuperMicro not a supplier: Lenovo

Chinese personal computer (PC) maker Lenovo, also one of the world's top PC makers, told the Global Times on Friday that SuperMicro is not its supplier and Lenovo has never installed backdoors, after a Bloomberg story raised investors' concerns over China's electronic manufacturers.



"We will take extensive steps to protect the integrity of our supply chain," Lenovo told the Global Times on Friday afternoon.



Lenovo's shares, which are listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, plunged by over 23 percent in the morning session, the most in almost a decade Friday, data from Bloomberg showed.



As of press time on Friday, Lenovo's shares dropped by 16.28 percent, rebounding slightly from the morning session.



The response and slump came after Bloomberg reported on Thursday that China hacked US companies through microchips inserted at Chinese factories that supplied SuperMicro, one of the world's biggest sellers of server motherboards.



Industry analysts said that investors may consider electronics produced in China unsafe due to the microchip story.



Bloomberg said in a separate story on Friday that Lenovo could be "particularly vulnerable" because it generated more than 30 percent of its revenue from North America and 75 percent from outside China in the most recent fiscal year.



In a trading note to its clients obtained by Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase recommended shorting Lenovo with a six-month time horizon given the company's PC and server sales to the US. "While Lenovo isn't directly implicated in the expose, it is hard not to see the US slow down its procurement of servers in the near term," it said, Bloomberg reported.



Bloomberg also said the supply chain-level breach affected almost 30 companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Apple, citing an anonymous official.



However, Amazon soon denied the report on Thursday.



Apple denied the Bloomberg report in a statement, saying that "Apple has never found malicious chips, 'hardware manipulations' or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server."



Amazon also denied knowing about a supply chain compromise, or an issue with malicious chips in a blog published Thursday.



China has repeatedly stressed that it is a resolute defender of cybersecurity, and it also believes that the international community should work together to tackle cybersecurity threats through dialogue on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.



Global Times





