Olives enter harvest season in southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis

A Palestinian man displays olives at an olive orchard in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, on Oct. 4, 2018. The olive harvest season here starts in the beginning of October till the end of November. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)

