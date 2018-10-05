S.Korea, DPRK hold joint event to celebrate anniversary of 2007 summit

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday held a joint event in Pyongyang to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit, according to a pool report from South Korean media.
The ceremony was held to mark the 11th anniversary of the 2007 summit in Pyongyang between then South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then DPRK leader Kim Jong Il, the father of the current leader.
It was the first time that the two sides jointly held the celebration event as the inter-Korean ties improved after three summits in 2018 between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un.
A South Korean delegation, composed of about 160 public officials and civilians, arrived in Pyongyang Thursday for their three-day visit to the DPRK.
The delegation was led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Lee Hae-chan, chief of the ruling Democratic Party.
Cho said at the ceremony that inter-Korean relations were developing into a new high level, adding that the two sides will go step by step toward peace on the Korean Peninsula
.
From the DPRK side, about 3,000 people attended the event, including Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.