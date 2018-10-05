Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of the Qilian Mountains in the Tibetan Township of Mati in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)