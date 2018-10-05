Chinese Swede groups demand apology from TV station, host for insulting China

Major associations of Chinese Swedes on Thursday lodged strong opposition to Sveriges Television (SVT) for insulting China during a late-night satirical talk show, demanding the national broadcaster and its host make a "sincere apology" to the Chinese people.



The five associations, including Sweden-China Mutual Relations Association, Sveriges Kinesiska Riksförbund and Stockholm Overseas Chinese Services Center, signed a letter to the SVT and the host demanding a stop to similar entertainment shows that viciously harm China and the Chinese people and a sincere apology.



"We are a group of Chinese that were born, raised and live and work in Sweden. In the beautiful and civilized country of Sweden, we deeply feel the soundness of its democracy and rule of law, the superiority of the social system and the friendliness of the Swedish people … At the same time, we also have a strong affinity to China. Therefore, the peaceful coexistence of China and Sweden and the friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Swedish people are the pursuit and aspiration of all Chinese Swedes, the letter said.



Regrettably, the program host, Jesper Rönndahl, ridiculed China and the Chinese people in a so-called hilarious way twice, which has caused an extremely bad influence around the world. It has not only caused great psychological damage and insult to the Chinese people but also to ethnic Chinese around the world. This is something we can't accept. What is even more puzzling is that Rönndahl maliciously changed the Chinese territory and ridiculed the Chinese flag in the show, which is the bottom line that is untouchable, it added.



The letter questioned whether the host has a moral bottom line and the associations noted that the ridicule greatly harmed the relationship of the two countries and the friendship of the two countries' peoples.



The associations' representative stressed that the Swedish broadcaster's insults against China are unacceptable. They strongly urged the TV station and host to stop similar malicious injury to China and the Chinese people.



The talk show aired a segment filled with racist stereotypes that cast Chinese tourists as uncouth, and distastefully ridiculed Chinese farming culture. The Chinese Embassy in Sweden criticized the program for "spreading racism and xenophobia, and inciting racial hatred toward China."



Although the television station issued a statement which said the intention of the skit was to "highlight a Swedish problem" that "sinophobia still does not have the same sensitivity as other forms of racism in Sweden," the Chinese Embassy rejected the apology and urged the station to make a "sincere apology."



The program also referred to a map of China that didn't include the island of Taiwan - an inalienable part of China - and some parts of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.



