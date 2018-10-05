A glimpse of Danxia landform in Huoshizhai National Geologic (Forest) Park, NW China

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a view of the Huoshizhai National Geologic (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a view of the Huoshizhai National Geologic (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a view of the Huoshizhai National Geologic (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows a view of the Huoshizhai National Geologic (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)