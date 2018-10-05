Saltworks enter harvest season in east China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/5 19:56:59

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows the saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 

Workers manipulate machines to harvest salt at saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2018. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 

Workers manipulate machines to harvest salt at saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2018. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 

Workers manipulate machines to harvest salt at saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2018. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 

A worker manipulates a machine to harvest salt at saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2018. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 

Workers manipulate machines to harvest salt at saltworks in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2018. The saltworks entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Guo Zhihua)


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus