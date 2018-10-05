Multi-agency joint oil spill exercise held in Singapore's southern waters

Participants attend the joint oil spill exercise held in Singapore's southern waters on Oct. 5, 2018. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) led a multi-agency joint oil spill exercise here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A C-130 aircraft sprays simulated oil dispersant during the joint oil spill exercise held in Singapore's southern waters on Oct. 5, 2018. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) led a multi-agency joint oil spill exercise here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A C-130 aircraft sprays simulated oil dispersant during the joint oil spill exercise held in Singapore's southern waters on Oct. 5, 2018. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) led a multi-agency joint oil spill exercise here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Members of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) help evacuate simulated injured person during the joint oil spill exercise held in Singapore's southern waters on Oct. 5, 2018. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) led a multi-agency joint oil spill exercise here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)