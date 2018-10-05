China urges US to carefully handle Taiwan question, stop creating trouble

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and carefully handle the Taiwan question, and to stop creating trouble and tensions in South China Sea waters.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said there is only one China in the world, and the island of Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The US is simply not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on the development of relations between China and other countries concerned on the basis of the one-China principle.



"Taiwan independence" forces and their separatist activities are the greatest threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, Hua said, urging the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, work with China to oppose and contain "Taiwan independence" and safeguard the overall situation of China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.



Hua's comments were in response to a series of accusations from US Vice President Mike Pence on next month's midterm elections, cyberattacks, the South China Sea and the island of Taiwan.



Addressing Washington's Hudson Institute on Thursday, Pence said China convinced three Latin American nations to sever ties with the island of Taiwan, and that these actions threaten the stability of the Taiwan Straits.



On the South China Sea, Pence said China had deployed anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles on artificial islands, despite promises not to militarize them.



Hua stressed that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and its adjacent waters. China's construction of the necessary land-based defense facilities in its own territory in the Nansha Islands is the right of self-protection and self-defense granted to sovereign states under international law. It has nothing to do with "militarization."



Hua also noted that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection and promotion of human rights. The people of all nationalities in China enjoy full freedom of religious beliefs in accordance with the law.



The Chinese people have the most say on the Chinese people's human rights situation, Hua said. "We advise the US to take a good look at the mirror and reflect on the human rights issues in its own country, instead of using human rights and religious issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," she said.



Global Times





