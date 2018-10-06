Juncker hopes to reach Brexit deal in November

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech to the Austrian parliament in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 5, 2018. Jean-Claude Juncker said here on Friday that he hoped the European Council would make progress this month so that a Brexit deal could be reached in November. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)


 

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said here on Friday that he hoped the European Council would make progress this month so that a Brexit deal could be reached in November.

Juncker noted there are still difficulties to bridge gaps for the deal, saying the European Union (EU) still "receives different signals from London."

"There is a polyphonic chorus at the level of the British cabinet," he said in a speech to the Austrian parliament.

EU and Britain are to hold a leaders' summit scheduled for Oct. 17-18, and if there is enough progress, there would be the second summit to be held on Nov. 17-18.

