Juncker hopes to reach Brexit deal in November

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech to the Austrian parliament in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 5, 2018. Jean-Claude Juncker said here on Friday that he hoped the European Council would make progress this month so that a Brexit deal could be reached in November. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said here on Friday that he hoped the European Council would make progress this month so that a Brexit deal could be reached in November.Juncker noted there are still difficulties to bridge gaps for the deal, saying the European Union (EU) still "receives different signals from London.""There is a polyphonic chorus at the level of the British cabinet," he said in a speech to the Austrian parliament.EU and Britain are to hold a leaders' summit scheduled for Oct. 17-18, and if there is enough progress, there would be the second summit to be held on Nov. 17-18.