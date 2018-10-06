US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Friday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of BeiGene and Ctrip.com slid 6.63 percent and 3.02 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Shares of NetEase added 0.41 percent, the only advancer in the top 10.



US stocks closed lower on Friday as investors digested a batch of key economic data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 180.43 points, or 0.68 percent, to 26,447.05. The S&P 500 decreased 16.04 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,885.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 91.06 points, or 1.16 percent, to 7,788.45.



As of Thursday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,600.42, marking a 6.51 percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 15.87 percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

