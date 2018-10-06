PLA Rocket Force think tank recruits 13 civilian science, tech experts

File photo: chinanews.com

The think tank of China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force recently recruited 13 Chinese technicians from private companies, PLA Daily reported on Saturday.Zhang Hao and 12 other science and technology experts received letters of appointment at the founding ceremony of the PLA Rocket Force national defense science and technology experts panel, according to a report published by the PLA Daily on Saturday.Honored as “rocket force science and technology experts,” Zhang and his fellow experts from private companies will serve as members of the PLA Rocket Force think tank, which will conduct research into fields like overall design of the missiles, missile launching and network system technology for five years.The experts will enjoy the same treatment as their counterparts from State-owned firms, the report said.The PLA Daily said that this marks a new development in deepening military-civilian integration in China, which could make science and technology innovation better contribute to the enhancement of the force’s combat capabilities.Global Times