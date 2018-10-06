Tourists enjoy National Day holiday across China

Tourists visit Laobiangou scenic spot during the week-long National Day holiday in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tourists visit Tongguan old town during the week-long National Day holiday in Wangcheng District of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Tourists view the scenery by boat at Bao Gong Garden, a scenic spot constructed in memory of Bao Zheng, a righteous government officer of ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279), during the week-long National Day holiday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Children visit Chengyi Discovery Center during the week-long National Day holiday in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zeng Demeng)

Troupers perform Luju Opera during the week-long National Day holiday in Maoyuan Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A coach instructs a child in skating at an ice rink during the week-long National Day holiday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit Shengjin Tower scenic spot during the week-long National Day holiday in the Xihu District of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A girl poses for photos in front of chrysanthemum flowers at Bao Gong Garden, a scenic spot constructed in memory of Bao Zheng, a righteous government officer of ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279), during the week-long National Day holiday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Children read books at a bookstore during the week-long National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2018 shows the paper-made handicrafts works at Tongguan old town during the week-long National Day holiday in Wangcheng District of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Children and their parents visit Bao Gong Garden during the week-long National Day holiday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists walk on stone steps decorated with bamboo rain hats at Yushilin scenic spot in Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xuhu)

