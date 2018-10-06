Herd of milu deer on wetland in east China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/6 13:37:27

A herd of milu deer are seen on a wetland at the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)



 

Posted in: CHINA
