Two prison escapees caught in north China

Two men who escaped from a prison in northeast China two days ago were caught by police Saturday afternoon in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said.



The two prisoners are 33-year-old Wang Lei and 39-year-old Zhang Guilin. They were being held at the No. 3 Prison in the city of Lingyuan in Liaoning Province when they escaped on Thursday, according to the prison administration in Liaoning.



Wang was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for kidnapping. In December 2017, it was commuted to a life sentence. Zhang was serving a life sentence for robbery.



Further investigation is underway.

