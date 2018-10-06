Beijing railway apologizes for reduced bullet train cars

File photo: Ecns.cn

Beijing railway authorities apologized on Saturday for failing to provide enough cars for three bullet train trips in the past two days.China Railway Beijing Group issued a statement on its Sina Weibo account on Saturday afternoon, saying that the car shortage for three trips on Thursday and Friday was caused by a dual-carriage group breakdown.The apology came after some Chinese netizens complained online that the original 16-car bullet train operated only with half the number on Thursday, China Central Television reported on Saturday.Many who booked seats on the missing car had to stand inside the train, Weibo users said.The trips affected by the incident include those from the northern Chinese city of Handan, Hebei Province to Tianjin Municipality, and one from Handan to Qinhuangdao, another city in Hebei.Normal bullet train services have resumed after the cars in question had been repaired, the statement said.Global Times