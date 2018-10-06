Berlin turns into city of light art with opening of Festival of Lights

Silhouettes of visitors are seen against the illuminated Brandenburger Gate during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Silhouette of a visitor is seen against an illuminated building at Bebelplatz during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Illuminated buildings are seen at Potsdamer Platz during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

The illuminated Brandenburger Gate is seen during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Silhouettes of visitors are seen during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Silhouettes of visitors are seen against the illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Visitors take photos in front of the illuminated Brandenburger Gate during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)