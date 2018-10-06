Berlin turns into city of light art with opening of Festival of Lights

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/6 18:14:09

Silhouettes of visitors are seen against the illuminated Brandenburger Gate during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Silhouette of a visitor is seen against an illuminated building at Bebelplatz during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Illuminated buildings are seen at Potsdamer Platz during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

The illuminated Brandenburger Gate is seen during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Silhouettes of visitors are seen during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Silhouettes of visitors are seen against the illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Visitors take photos in front of the illuminated Brandenburger Gate during the 2018 Festival of Lights in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Oct. 5, 2018. Berlin turned into a city of light art with the opening of its Festival of Lights on Friday which will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus