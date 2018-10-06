Senior Chinese official visits Vietnamese embassy to mourn late former party leader Do Muoi

Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, signs the condolence book as he mourned the passing away of Do Muoi, former general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday went to the Vietnamese embassy in Beijing to mourn the passing away of Vietnam's former top party leader Do Muoi.