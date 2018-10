A farmer harvests soybeans at a field in Shuangying Village of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Pu Liangping)

A farmer picks red pears in Qinwo Village, Shanting District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Zongxian)

Villagers sort fresh apples in Donggaosi Village of Feiyun Township, Jingchuan County in Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xihui)