Typhoon Kong-rey lands in South Korea

People sit in a coffee store with windows taped in preparation for typhoon near the Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 6, 2018. Typhoon Kong-rey landed in South Korea Saturday, bringing strong wind and heavy rain. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People walk against strong wind near the Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 6, 2018. Typhoon Kong-rey landed in South Korea Saturday, bringing strong wind and heavy rain. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Waves crash onto the Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 6, 2018. Typhoon Kong-rey landed in South Korea Saturday, bringing strong wind and heavy rain. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People walk against strong wind near the Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 6, 2018. Typhoon Kong-rey landed in South Korea Saturday, bringing strong wind and heavy rain. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People walk against strong wind on the Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 6, 2018. Typhoon Kong-rey landed in South Korea Saturday, bringing strong wind and heavy rain. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)