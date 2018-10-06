Barn owl in Hayward of California, US

A barn owl flies at the regional shoreline park in Hayward of California, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xudong)

A barn owl flies at the regional shoreline park in Hayward of California, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xudong)

A barn owl flies at the regional shoreline park in Hayward of California, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xudong)

A barn owl flies at the regional shoreline park in Hayward of California, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xudong)

A barn owl flies at the regional shoreline park in Hayward of California, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xudong)