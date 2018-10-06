Villagers harvest red potatoes in China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/6 19:00:31

Villagers harvest red potatoes in Gonggar County of Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)



 

Villagers harvest red potatoes in Gonggar County of Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)



 

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows fresh red potatoes in Gonggar County of Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)



 

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows fresh red potatoes in Gonggar County of Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)



 

