Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif remanded for 10 days in corruption case

Pakistan's opposition leader and former chief minister of eastern Punjab province Shahbaz Sharif has been remanded for 10 days in a corruption case by the accountability court and he was handed over to the anti-graft body for further investigation here on Saturday, local media and lawyers said.



Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Shahbaz before the court and requested his 15-day remand for further probe into the graft case, but the court allowed 10-day remand, senior legal expert and lawyer Saad Rasool told media.



Shahbaz was arrested Friday by NAB, the anti-graft body of Pakistan, for his alleged misappropriations in Ashiana Housing Scheme in the eastern Lahore district during his two consecutive tenures as the Punjab chief minister from 2008 to 2018, an official statement said.



Shahbaz, the opposition leader in the National Assembly or the lower house of the parliament, has been facing an inquiry regarding the scam after the housing scheme for poor people failed due to alleged corruption.



For his part, according to local media, Shahbaz told the court Saturday that he didn't do any corruption and demanded an open court trail.



The NAB has already arrested several close aids of Shahbaz in connection with different corruption scandals, including housing scheme scam.

