Woman mistook child as grandson in mall incident: Beijing police

Beijing police announced on Saturday their review results of a suspected child abduction case where four women suspects were accused of accosting an 11-month-old child in a shopping mall in Fengtai district on Tuesday morning.



Police revealed in a notice on its Sina Weibo account on Saturday that the motive for the four suspects to accost the child was that one of them, surnamed Li, a 62-year-old woman from East China’s Shandong Province, had mistaken the child’s mother as her daughter-in-law from a distance.



The relationship between Li and her daughter-in-law was so poor that Li had not been able to visit her grandson since July 2017, the notice said.



The other three suspects, Li’s friends who she met during previous group travels, were assisting Li to win back the child out of sympathy. In fact, none of them had met the child’s mother before, and the child incident took place after Li tumbled down.



The police confirmed that the victim’s parent in the case and Li’s daughter-in-law are both surnamed Zhang, wearing glasses, with a similar built, and even living in the same housing complex in Fengtai.



The four suspects had been given a five-day detention for disturbing public order.



The case has drawn wide public attention after a post of a Sina Weibo user, "where is the rain in June," on Thursday that claimed his 11-month-old child was being accosted, but the suspects were only given a five-day detention as punishment.



The post said his wife went to the Yintai shopping mall in Dahongmen, Fengtai to buy baby formula Tuesday morning. While she was waiting for the elevator, three women came out and surrounded her. One of the women saw his son and said, "The child is so beautiful," then brutally dragged his son from the stroller, he said.



