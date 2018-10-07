China's Uni-top Airlines plans to operate cargo flight between Kunming, Dubai

The Chinese carrier Uni-top Airlines is planning to operate Boeing 747 freighter flight between Kunming, capital of China's Yunnan Province, and Dubai, business metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Chinese airline said in a statement on Sunday.



"In order to support the development of civil aviation and trade between China and the UAE, Uni-top airlines is planning to operate Boeing 747 freighter flight with three flights per week between Kunming and Dubai," the statement said.



The statement was made during a Kunming delegation's visit to Dubai to attend the UAE Air Transport Cooperation Promotion Conference.



More than 20 traders, cargo agents and media appeared at the promotion conference.



"We expect to strengthen joint airline and tourism market ... in order to push the development of bilateral economy and trade," said Zhang Changsheng, leader of the Kunming delegation.



"Strengthening tourism, trade and commercial links between China and the UAE is a key strategy for Dubai Airports," said Khalil Lamrabet, director of Aviation Business Management in Dubai Airports.

