India announces election schedule for 5 states

India's Election Commission on Saturday announced dates for forthcoming local elections in five states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.



While announcing the schedule at a press conference, India's Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said the elections would be held between Nov. 12 and Dec. 7.



"Voting in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases," Rawat said. "The first phase will be held on Nov. 12 and and second phase would be conducted on Nov. 20."



According to Rawat, elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram would be held during a single phase on Nov. 28.



Likewise, Rajasthan and Telangana elections would be held on Dec. 7, the chief election commission said.



The counting of votes in all the five states would be carried out on Dec. 11, said Rawat.



With the announcement of poll schedule, model code of conduct (which means no administrative decision that can influence voters will be taken) has come into effect in these states.

