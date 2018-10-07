Chinese railways carry more passengers as holiday nears end

China's railway system has made all-out efforts to cope with surging passenger flows as the week-long National Day holiday is nearing its end.



Saturday, the sixth day of the holiday, is forecast to see some 14 million passenger trips, higher than the previous four days, the China Railway Corporation (CRC) said.



The country's railways recorded 12.86 million passenger trips on Friday, up 7 percent from the same day of last year, bringing the total since Sept. 28 to more than 100 million passenger trips.



The holiday is expected to create a 10-day travel rush beginning Sept. 28, with some 129 million railway trips estimated to be made, CRC has said.



A new record for daily railway passenger trips were set on Oct. 1, with 16.25 million trips made.

