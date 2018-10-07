Japan, US exchange views ahead of Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula
r issue on Saturday and agreed to continue cooperation in this regard.
"We would like to coordinate our policies toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's abduction, nuclear and missile issues," Abe said at the outset of his meeting with Pompeo.
Pompeo, for his part, said that the United States and Japan having "a full coordinated, unified view of how to proceed" will be needed for denuclearizing the DPRK.
He also promised Abe to raise the issue of Japanese nationals allegedly abducted by the DPRK in the 1970s and 1980s during his visit to the DPRK, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Pompeo also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono later in the day.
Pompeo is expected to meet DPRK leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday. It will be Pompeo's fourth visit to the DPRK since he took the current portfolio.
Following his trip to Pyongyang, Pompeo will also visit South Korea and China, according to the US State Department.