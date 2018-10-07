Chinese swimmer gets second gold at FINA World Cup in Hungary

Chinese swimmer Wang Jianjiahe won the women's 800m freestyle event with a new world junior record at the FINA Swimming World Cup here on Saturday, after winning the 400m freestyle gold on Thursday.



Wang finished the 800 meters in 7 minutes and 59.44 seconds, setting a new world junior record. She surpassed her American opponent from Leah Smith by almost 17 seconds, whose time was 8:16.25. The bronze medal went to Russian swimmer Anna Egorovna with 8:22.24.



Another Chinese athlete, Zhang Yufei, won the bronze medal in the Women's 100m butterfly event, with a time of 56.27 seconds. Kelsi Dahlia from the United States won the race with 54.84 seconds and the silver went to Sarah Sjoestroem from Swedenwith 54.84 seconds. On Thursday, Zhang Yufei placed second at the 200m Butterfly event.



The FINA World Cup started here on Thursday October 4 and ends on Saturday October 6. The next event in the World Cup series will be held in Beijing from November 2 to November 4.

