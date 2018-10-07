Aerial view of Xinghua Park in Hefei, China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists playing with the recreational facilities at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists playing with the recreational facilities at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists taking boats at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists visiting the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)