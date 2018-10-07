Aerial view of Xinghua Park in Hefei, China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/7 8:42:39

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists playing with the recreational facilities at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)



 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists playing with the recreational facilities at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)



 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists taking boats at the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)



 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows tourists visiting the Xinghua Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)



 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus