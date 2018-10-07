Yoga fans practice yoga in central China's Hunan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/7 8:47:22

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows Yoga fans practicing yoga in Xiehe Township in the Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)



 

Yoga fans practice yoga in Xiehe Township in the Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)



 

