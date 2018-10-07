Autumn scenery of forest of populus euphratica in China's Gansu

Tourists visit the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

A bullet train runs past the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

An airplane flies over the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Tourists visit the forest of populus euphratica, commonly known as desert poplar, in the Mogao Township of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)