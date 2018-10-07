People read book at library during National Day holidays in China's Shanxi

Children select books at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A little girl reads a book at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A reader studies at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)