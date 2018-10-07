People read book at library during National Day holidays in China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/7 9:32:03

Children select books at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)



 

A little girl reads a book at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)



 

A reader studies at the Shanxi Library in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 6, 2018, on the occasion of the week-long National Day holidays starting from Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)



 

Posted in: CHINA
