Houdong Town attracts tourists for friendly relations with cats in China's Taiwan

A tourist takes photos of a cat at the cat corridor in Houdong Town of Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit Houdong Town in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A girl plays with a cat in Houdong Town of Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists walk past a cat in Houdong Town of Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A cat rests in Houdong Town of Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A tourist takes photos of a cat in Houdong Town of Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2018. Once a town known for coal production, Houdong has now become a new tourist attraction due to its friendly relations with cats. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)