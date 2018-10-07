People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the light show themed on "I Love China" during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2018. The National Day holiday is one of China's major public holidays, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)