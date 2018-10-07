Pakistan's top medical institution confers honorary degrees on Chinese doctors

Pakistan's premier postgraduate medical institution on Saturday conferred the country's top honorary degree upon four Chinese doctors for the first time here to recognize their services as medics.
President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, awarded the fellowship to the Chinese doctors during the institution's 52nd convocation held in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore.
The convocation was arranged to award the degrees of the Membership of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (MCPS) and the country's top medical degree of Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS) to the eligible doctors.
The Chinese doctors who received the honorary degree of the FCPS included Wen Deliang, president of China Medical University, Niu Jun, the chief surgeon of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, Sun Zuocheng, head of surgery department of Weifang People's Hospital and Wu Yongjian, director of the cardiology department of Fuwai Hospital Beijing.
President of the CPSP told Xinhua that they gave the honorary degrees to the Chinese doctors as the first step to start cooperation and collaboration between China and Pakistan.
"We want collaboration in every field. We are working out to know how we can make an effective collaboration under the Belt and Road
Initiative," said Chaudhry.
"China is advanced in several fields and we can learn from them, while in some areas, Pakistan is in a better position so we can share our expertise and experiences with them," he said.
Chinese cardiologist Wu Yongjian told Xinhua that he was honored by receiving Pakistan's top medical degree. Wu said he would play his active role to increase cooperation and collaboration between the two sides in the field of medicine.
On the occasion, Health Minister of Punjab province Yasmin Rashid said that it is a good beginning for the future collaboration between the two countries for medical education and healthcare, adding that "we are looking forward to further cooperation with China in the health sector."