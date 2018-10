A rider performs a stunt during a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Riders perform a stunt during a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Motorcycles are parked during a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A rider performs a stunt during a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A young rider attends a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A rider performs a stunt during a motorcycle rally held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)