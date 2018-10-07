5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Nagano prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Japan's Nagano prefecture and neighboring areas on Sunday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.



The temblor occurred at 10:14 a.m. local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 35.0 degrees north and a longitude of 137.6 degrees east and at depth of 40 km.



The quake logged 4 in some parts of Nagano prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.



So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

