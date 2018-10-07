Death toll from quakes, tsunami in Indonesia jumps to 1,649

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018 shows a collapsed bridge after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. Death toll from multiple earthquakes and an ensuing tsunami in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province jumped to 1,649, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Iqbal Lubis)
A man walks among debris after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, on Oct. 6, 2018. Death toll from multiple earthquakes and an ensuing tsunami in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province jumped to 1,649, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Iqbal Lubis)
Workers maintain electric wires after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, on Oct. 6, 2018. Death toll from multiple earthquakes and an ensuing tsunami in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province jumped to 1,649, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Iqbal Lubis)